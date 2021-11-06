MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

