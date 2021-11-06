MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

