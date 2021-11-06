MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,245,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,186,020,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 97,106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $645.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

