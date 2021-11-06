MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $364.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

