Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 1.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 33,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 61,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

