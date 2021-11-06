Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 1.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 33,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 61,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
