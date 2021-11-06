MileVerse Price Down 1% Over Last Week (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

