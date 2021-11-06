Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,758 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.70% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $47,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $276,961,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,800,000 after buying an additional 202,923 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

