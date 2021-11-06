Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $49,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

