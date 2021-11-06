MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 28.9% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $33.91 million and $117,186.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.00311394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,789,368 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.