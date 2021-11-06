MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $233.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,459.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.03 or 0.07241223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.00320053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.77 or 0.00958942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00085759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00420423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00276911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00245527 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

