Mirrored Amazon Hits Market Cap of $23.82 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,570.74 or 0.05896793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and $118,195.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00082504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00078438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00100177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.82 or 0.99788376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,364.75 or 0.07208029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022538 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 6,670 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

