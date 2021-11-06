Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS: MVLY) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mission Valley Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mission Valley Bancorp Competitors 28.51% 12.46% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp Competitors 2151 8873 7146 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Mission Valley Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A $2.30 million 9.37 Mission Valley Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 14.66

Mission Valley Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mission Valley Bancorp peers beat Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

