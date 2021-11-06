Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 830,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,000. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

