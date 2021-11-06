MML Investors Services LLC Has $306,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $137.55 and a 1-year high of $176.45.

