MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 595,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

