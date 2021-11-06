MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $98.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

