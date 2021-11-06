MML Investors Services LLC Sells 178 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.