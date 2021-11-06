MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

