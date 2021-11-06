Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $196.08 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average is $264.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.