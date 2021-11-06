MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,551,840.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $555.58 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $557.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

