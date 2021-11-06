Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

