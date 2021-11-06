Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.