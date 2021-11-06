Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.