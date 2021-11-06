Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.
NASDAQ MNST traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $99.89.
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
