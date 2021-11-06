Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Moody’s by 648.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $387.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock worth $2,550,628 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

