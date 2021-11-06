Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $805.05 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $805.05 million and $20.04 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $368.37 or 0.00605020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,145,647 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,399 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

