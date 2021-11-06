MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Hits $8.25 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $1,759.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.00321315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

