Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $69,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 262.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

FIW opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

