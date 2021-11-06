Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $70,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

