Morgan Stanley Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.62.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SunPower has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 54.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 76.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

