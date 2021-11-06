Morgan Stanley Buys 326,035 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $72,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $41.70 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,852 shares of company stock worth $7,885,605 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

