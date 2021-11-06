Morgan Stanley Has $75.16 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3,255.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after buying an additional 232,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

