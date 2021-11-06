Morgan Stanley Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $110.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. Qualys has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 263.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

