Morgan Stanley Purchases 189,660 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

