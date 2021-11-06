Morgan Stanley Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $222.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.27.

TROW opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $133.06 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

