Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 303,176 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

