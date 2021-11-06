Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
NYSE:LYG opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
