Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Geberit stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Geberit has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

