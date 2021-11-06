Morgan Stanley Sells 235,954 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $68,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

