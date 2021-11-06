Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $888,113.96 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $888,113.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

