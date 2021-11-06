Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $888,113.96 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $888,113.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.
- On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.