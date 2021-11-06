Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

MSGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorsport Games stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 87,103.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Motorsport Games worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

