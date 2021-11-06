MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $39.28. MP Materials shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 20,239 shares traded.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.41 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

