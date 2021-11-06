mStable USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116,817.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.72 million and $116,817.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.01 or 0.99978355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00058848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00758649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000162 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

