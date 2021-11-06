NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.08

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.08 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.58), with a volume of 66,895 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £20.69 million and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.08.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

