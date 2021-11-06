National Bank Financial Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$87.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.39 target price (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

