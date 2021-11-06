National Bank Financial Upgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Air Canada stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

