National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National CineMedia stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

