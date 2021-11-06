National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.