National Pension Service Acquires 27,637 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Pension Service raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies worth $174,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

