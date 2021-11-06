National Pension Service Buys 8,476 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Pension Service raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Broadcom worth $261,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $558.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $559.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.12. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

