National Pension Service Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in 3M were worth $151,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

