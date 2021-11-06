National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of AbbVie worth $254,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.71 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

