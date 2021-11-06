National Pension Service Purchases 14,678 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $412,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Shares of MA opened at $348.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $310.09 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

